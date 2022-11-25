Four men charged after alleged assault outside rec centre: P.E.I. RCMP

Four men on Prince Edward Island have been charged in relation to an alleged assault that occurred in Abram-Village in September.

On Sept. 3, around 1:30 a.m., P.E.I. RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance outside of the Evangeline Recreation Centre.

Policy say an altercation took place in the centre’s parking lot, resulting in two men being transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, both men have been released from hospital.

Four men were arrested in connection to the incident between Sept. 7 and Sept. 8. All four were charged and have since been released on conditions.

Those facing assault charges include 25-year-old Samuel Bernard of Urbainville, 28-year-old Troy Gallant of Abram-Village, and 29-year-old Darren Richard of Egmont Bay.

Richard was also charged with uttering threats.

Additionally, 23-year-old Tyson Arsenault has been charged with mischief.

"The PEI RCMP recognize that incidents like this have a profound effect beyond the individuals directly involved,” Media Relations Officer Cst. Gavin Moore said in a Friday news release. “We continue to work with the BIPOC community, and all Islanders, towards the common goal of building safer communities.”

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the altercation, or captured images or videos during the incident, to contact the East Prince RCMP at 902-436-9300.