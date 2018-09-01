

UNION SQUARE, N.S. - A section of road in Lunenburg County has been closed by RCMP following a crash that involved multiple motorcycles.

Just before 9 a.m. on Saturday police responded to a collision involving four motorcycles in Union Square.

Police say it appears that the crash was a chain reaction, and that all four vehicles were travelling in the same direction.

Each motorcycle was driven by a single male rider. Three of the men were sent to hospital via ambulance with injuries police describe as moderate. A fourth man was airlifted to hospital via LifeFlight with serious injuries.

RCMP say the incident took place on Cornwall Road, which will remain closed for several hours into the afternoon as traffic analysts examine the scene for evidence.