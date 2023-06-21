Four New Brunswick athletes representing Canada at Special Olympic World Games

A quartet of New Brunswick athletes are dawning the red and white overseas in Berlin, Germany, representing Canada in the Special Olympics World Games.

“I know all of us here in New Brunswick are super proud of them all,” says Special Olympics New Brunswick Youth Coordinator Kate Maston. “We all know they are amazing athletes and I wouldn’t be very surprised if not one but all four come back with a medal.”

Two of the four have previous medal experience. Connors and Canney both took home hardware in the 2019 games in Dubai.

Doiron and Wiseman are first time Olympians, with Wiseman being the first ever golfer to compete in the games from New Brunswick.

“To go to worlds not only representing New Brunswick,” says Maston. “But to represent your country is an amazing opportunity for any athlete but especially these athletes. They’ve worked so hard coming from small New Brunswick to go and represent Canada.”

“It’s an amazing accomplishment for them all.”

All four New Brunswickers have competed in the preliminary completion, with medal rounds set to be held later in the week. The games opened in Berlin on June 17, with closing ceremonies set for June 25.

Once the event comes to a close, Special Olympics New Brunswick will begin to shift their focus to the 2024 National Winter Games taking place in Calgary. A training camp will be held in the fall to begin preparations.

“All of the athletes that were chosen to go to the games, we will kind of have a day when we get to do some training and testing with them,” Maston says. “All of the coaches and stuff like that will come as well with mission staff. It’s kind of like a really fun way to get the athletes ready for the games, and just to hype them up and get them excited because even though we are in June now February will come really fast.”

The full roster of athletes competing in Calgary can be found on Special Olympics New Brunswick’s Facebook page.

