Four people arrested after alleged home invasion in Hunter River, P.E.I.

Two men and two women have been arrested following a home invasion in Hunter River, P.E.I. Saturday morning.

Queens District RCMP responded to a home on Route 13 at approximately 8:10 a.m. Saturday morning.

The RCMP say four people had forcibly entered an apartment, pointed a firearm at two people, took a safe, and then fled the scene in a silver car. The two victims were uninjured.

At approximately 8:30 a.m., RCMP officers located the vehicle on Lower Malpeque Rd. just as the vehicle was entering Charlottetown. RCMP officers attempted to stop the vehicle as it pulled into a driveway on Kenwood Circle.

The RCMP says they safely arrested the two men and two women in the vehicle and all four remain in custody at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing and there is no threat to the public.