Four people arrested in connection with 'grandparent scam': Saint John police

Police in Saint John, N.B., say four people have been arrested in connection with an alleged “grandparent scam.”

The Saint John Police Force began receiving calls from concerned citizens about a scam targeting senior citizens around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police, a group was calling seniors and posing as police officers, lawyers and clergy. They would say that their grandchildren were in an accident or in jail and needed cash.

Police say they were able to stop the suspects in two separate incidents.

A 19-year-old, 21-year-old, 23-year-old and a 42-year-old were arrested. They were held in custody and scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Police say the group was also reported to be in the Fredericton area.

“If you receive a call of this nature, please hang up and contact the family member directly with the number that you have for them,” says the Saint John Police Force in a news release. “If the caller claims to be a police officer, hang up and call the local police to confirm the legitimacy of the call.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.