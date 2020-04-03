HALIFAX -- Four people and a business in Nova Scotia have been charged after for violating the province’s Health Protection and Emergency Management acts in relation to COVID-19.

The RCMP says, on Wednesday, three people were charged for failing to comply with a direction, order or requirement made under the Emergency Management Act.

The three accused each face a fine of $697.50.

Also on Wednesday, police charged a business and a person for failing to adhere to orders contained in the chief medical officer’s Public Health Order.

The business was fined $7,500 while the person was fined $1,000.

Police did not release any details about the business or the accused or say why exactly they were charged under the Emergency Management and Health Protection acts.