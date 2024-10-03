ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Four people charged after drugs, cash seized from Windsor home: N.S. RCMP

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News) An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    Share

    West Hants RCMP has charged four people after they seized a variety of drugs from a home in Windsor, N.S.

    RCMP, along with members of the Kentville Police Service, searched a home on Victoria Street on Sept. 27 in connection with an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

    During the search, police say officers seized:

    • cocaine
    • cash
    • prescription pills
    • cellphones
    • scales
    • baggies
    • other items used in the production and distribution of cocaine

    The following four people have been charged:

    • 31-year-old Samantha Michelle O’Leary of Windsor
    • 61-year-old Barry Langille of Windsor
    • 72-year-old Stephen Terrance Loughran of Windsor
    • 34-year-old Ryan Patrick Walsh of Smiths Settlement

    All four have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

    O'Leary appeared in court and was remanded into custody. She is scheduled to return to Windsor provincial court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

    The other three people were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Windsor provincial court at a later date.

    For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News