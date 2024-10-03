Four people charged after drugs, cash seized from Windsor home: N.S. RCMP

West Hants RCMP has charged four people after they seized a variety of drugs from a home in Windsor, N.S.

RCMP, along with members of the Kentville Police Service, searched a home on Victoria Street on Sept. 27 in connection with an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

During the search, police say officers seized:

cocaine

cash

prescription pills

cellphones

scales

baggies

other items used in the production and distribution of cocaine

The following four people have been charged:

31-year-old Samantha Michelle O’Leary of Windsor

61-year-old Barry Langille of Windsor

72-year-old Stephen Terrance Loughran of Windsor

34-year-old Ryan Patrick Walsh of Smiths Settlement

All four have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

O'Leary appeared in court and was remanded into custody. She is scheduled to return to Windsor provincial court on Monday at 9:30 a.m.

The other three people were released on conditions and are scheduled to appear in Windsor provincial court at a later date.

