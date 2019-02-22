

CTV Atlantic





Four people are facing 26 charges after firearms and ammunition were stolen from a home in New Glasgow, N.S.

New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a break-and-enter at the home on Clyde Street around 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say electronics, four firearms, and ammunition were stolen.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Allan Avenue in Stellarton, N.S., on Thursday. Officers recovered the firearms and ammunition during their search.

Two men and two women, all from Stellarton, have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

A 40-year-old man, a 21-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman, and a 24-year-old woman each face charges related to possession of stolen property and firearms, as well as other firearms offences.

The men are also facing break-and-enter charges. They were held in custody and are due to appear in Pictou provincial court on Friday.

The two women have been released on an undertaking and are due to appear in Pictou provincial court on May 6.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.