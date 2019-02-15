Featured
Four people face attempted murder charges after man shot in Barrington, N.S.
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, February 15, 2019 10:58PM AST
Four people are facing charges, including attempted murder, after a man was shot in Barrington, N.S.
The RCMP received several complaints about shots being fired in the area of Scotts Mill Road around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Police say a man from Barrington Passage, N.S., suffered a minor gunshot wound and other non-life-threatening injuries. The man was treated in hospital and released.
Police say there were several suspects, and they obtained a warrant to search one person’s home Thursday afternoon.
Four people were arrested and taken into custody. They face charges of attempted murder, among others.
Police say the incident wasn’t a random act as the suspects and victim are known to one another.
The incident is under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.