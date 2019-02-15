

CTV Atlantic





Four people are facing charges, including attempted murder, after a man was shot in Barrington, N.S.

The RCMP received several complaints about shots being fired in the area of Scotts Mill Road around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say a man from Barrington Passage, N.S., suffered a minor gunshot wound and other non-life-threatening injuries. The man was treated in hospital and released.

Police say there were several suspects, and they obtained a warrant to search one person’s home Thursday afternoon.

Four people were arrested and taken into custody. They face charges of attempted murder, among others.

Police say the incident wasn’t a random act as the suspects and victim are known to one another.

The incident is under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact them.