Four people facing a dozen charges after police seize firearms in Halifax

Four people are facing a dozen charges after a weapons incident in the Clayton Park area of Halifax Thursday night.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons complaint in the 150-200 block of Harlington Crescent around 9:30 p.m.

A search warrant was conducted and a handgun and long gun were seized by officers.

Three men and a woman were arrested at the scene.

Police say there were no reported injuries.

Stewart Leon Brown, 33, Kirk Patrick Brown, 53, Robert Edward Hamilton, 54, and 33-year-old Tiah Christina Riego are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Friday.

They will each to face charges of:

possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace (two counts)

possession of a prohibited device or ammunition obtained by crime (two counts)

possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm (two counts)

store firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations (two counts)

unsafe storage of a firearm

possession of a firearm no license/certificate (two counts)

Police say their investigation is ongoing and more charges may follow.

