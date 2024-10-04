ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Four people facing a dozen charges after police seize firearms in Halifax

    Halifax Regional Police
    Share

    Four people are facing a dozen charges after a weapons incident in the Clayton Park area of Halifax Thursday night.

    Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons complaint in the 150-200 block of Harlington Crescent around 9:30 p.m.

    A search warrant was conducted and a handgun and long gun were seized by officers.

    Three men and a woman were arrested at the scene.

    Police say there were no reported injuries.

    Stewart Leon Brown, 33, Kirk Patrick Brown, 53, Robert Edward Hamilton, 54, and 33-year-old Tiah Christina Riego are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court Friday.

    They will each to face charges of:

    • possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace (two counts)
    • possession of a prohibited device or ammunition obtained by crime (two counts)
    • possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm (two counts)
    • store firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations (two counts)
    • unsafe storage of a firearm
    • possession of a firearm no license/certificate (two counts)

    Police say their investigation is ongoing and more charges may follow.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Jury begins deliberations in Jacob Hoggard's sexual assault trial

    The jury tasked with determining if Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard sexually assaulted a young woman in northeastern Ontario eight years ago began deliberating Friday after nearly two weeks of testimony that saw the singer and his accuser give starkly different accounts of what happened.

    Suspect in shooting of Toronto cop was out on bail

    A 21-year-old man who was charged with attempted murder in the shooting of a Toronto police officer this week was out on bail at the time of the alleged offence, court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto show.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News