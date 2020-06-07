HALIFAX -- Four people are facing various charges following a weapons complaint on Saturday in Dartmouth.

At 12:15 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to the 0-100 block of Tacoma Drive after receiving reports of a man swinging a machete at a vehicle and a person.

Police say there were no injuries.

Four adults were arrested and knives, bear spray, and a small quantity of drugs were seized by police.

Police say all four people are known to each other and will make appearances at Provincial Court at later dates.

A 33-year-old man is facing charges of possession of a prohibited weapon and breaches of a court order to not possess weapons.

Another 33-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman are facing charges of possession of cocaine.

A 29-year-old man is facing charges of breaching a court order.