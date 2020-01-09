HALIFAX -- Four people sustained minor injuries when a school bus slid off the road in Fall River, N.S.

RCMP responded to the collision on Fall River Road at 8:50 a.m. Thursday.

The bus was headed for Lockview High School and was carrying 23 people at the time.

The school bus ended up in the bushes. The students and bus driver used the emergency door at the back to exit the vehicle.

Emergency Health Services assessed the occupants. Four people sustained minor injuries.

Another bus was brought in to take the students to school.

The road was closed to traffic for a short period of time.

Police say they are investigating the incident.