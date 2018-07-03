

Four people and two cats are homeless after a fire damaged two bungalows in Amherst, N.S., Monday evening.

Fifty-four firefighters responded to Edgewood Avenue around 8:40 p.m. They arrived to find a vehicle on fire and the flames spreading to the adjacent homes.

Amherst Fire Capt. John Matthews said the fire started in the backseat of the vehicle and the sides of the homes ignited. He said the fire then spread quickly into the attics of each home.

One man escaped from one home while a couple and their 20-year-old grandson escaped from the second home. Firefighters also rescued two cats from one home.

Neither the residents nor the cats were injured, but a firefighter was taken to hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion. Matthews said the temperature in Amherst was above 30 degrees Celsius with the humidex.

The homes sustained significant damage in the fire and the vehicle was destroyed.

The Canadian Red Cross has arranged for emergency lodging and food for the man, and provided minor support for the family of three.