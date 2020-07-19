HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have taken four people into custody after a man was stabbed in south end Halifax on Sunday.

Police say at 1:28 p.m. Sunday, they received a report that a man had shown up at the QEII Emergency after being stabbed.

Police determined he had been stabbed in the 5400-block of Inglis Street.

At 4 p.m., police conducted a high risk traffic stop with a vehicle believed to be involved in the area of Joseph Howe Drive and Bayers Road.

Four people were taken into custody and the investigation continues.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.