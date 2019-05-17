

Four teenagers are injured after a car left the highway in northeastern New Brunswick.

The RCMP responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Robertville, N.B., around 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

Police say a northbound car left the highway, rolled over, and struck a tree.

Two 15-year-old boys and two 16-year-old boys were injured in the crash.

Members of the Robertville Fire Department also responded to the scene and the Jaws of Life were used to extract one boy from the vehicle.

All four boys were taken to hospital with various injuries.

One lane of Route 322 was closed overnight while an RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene. It has since reopened.

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to have been factors in the crash, but police say speed may have been a factor.