MIRAMICHI, N.B. -- Police in eastern New Brunswick say four teenagers died late Saturday when the vehicle they were in veered off a rural road, flipped over and landed on its roof in deep water.

The Miramichi Police Force says the crash happened around 10:30 p.m. on Nelson Street, south of Route 118.

Police issued a statement Sunday saying the victims were 17-year-old Cassie Lloyd of Escuminac, 18-year-old Emma Connick of Baranaby, and 17-year-old Logan Matchett and 16-year-old Avery Astle, both from Strathadam.

All four were taken to Miramichi Regional Hospital where they later died of their injuries.

Police say there's no evidence to suggest drugs or alcohol were a factor, but it was raining at the time. As a result, police say speed and poor road conditions may have contributed to the crash.

Investigators say they were in a 2016 Nissan Rogue SUV which was registered to the Matchett family.

Police also lauded the heroic efforts of the staff at Miramichi Regional Hospital.

“I watched hospital staff work last night feverishly and unendingly to try to save these four kids,” said Deputy Chief Brian Cummings of the Miramichi Police Force.

Miramichi Mayor Adam Lordon said he was devastated when he heard about the deadly crash.

“There are simply no words to describe a loss like this, and my heart breaks for those four young lives lost,” said Lordon.

Officials confirmed that two local high schools would be opened between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to give students an opportunity to meet with grief counsellors.

The Anglophone North School District confirmed that two of the victims attended James M. Hill Memorial High School in Miramichi, and the other two attended North and South Esk Regional High School in nearby Sunny Corner.

Meredith Caissie, a spokeswoman for the Anglophone North School District, said the school authority is taking steps to help people cope.

"With everything that has happened over the last several hours, our concern and our thoughts are with the families, students and our school community," she said in an interview from Miramichi. "Our focus right now is providing support for our students and staff."

“To the youth in this community, regardless of how well you know those who were lost, I say, please do not try to deal with this alone,” added Lordon.

Both schools issued virtually identical statements on Facebook.

"In difficult times like what we are now experiencing, it is important to support one another, and to look after one another," the statement said. "We encourage our students to reach out for any support they may need at this time."

Messages expressing condolences filled the Facebook page for James M. Hill Memorial High School.

Amid many images of broken hearts, some tried to put their raw feelings into words.

"Just heart-broken," said one message."No words can express the grief. My heart, prayers and thoughts go out to all."

With files from CTV Atlantic's Eilish Bonang.