Fourth person arrested in connection with murder of Saint John man

Police in Saint John, N.B., say a fourth person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 39-year-old man last summer.

The Saint John Police Force responded to a stabbing at a residence on Charles Street just before 4 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2022.

At the time, police said three unidentified men wearing masks and dark clothes forced their way into an apartment.

They said Justin David Breau was stabbed inside the apartment.

The suspects then fled towards nearby Garden Street on foot.

Emergency crews administered first aid to Breau and took him to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

FOUR MEN ARRESTED

On Wednesday, the Saint John Police Major Crime Unit said they arrested three men in connection with Breau’s murder.

Charles William Shatford, 47, was arrested on Tuesday.

He appeared in court Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder and was remanded until Feb. 10.

Two men were arrested Wednesday and appeared in court Thursday.

Donald Robert Walker, 50, and Dustin Walker-Hammond, 24, have each been charged with first-degree murder.

They are both due back in court on Feb. 9.

Police now say a fourth man was arrested in connection with Breau’s murder on Thursday.

The 32-year-old man is scheduled to appear in court Friday. His name and the charge against him have not been released as he has yet to appear in court.

BREAU WAS CHARGED IN MURDER

In December 2020, Breau was found not guilty in the 2019 shooting death of Mark Shatford.

In August, police wouldn’t say what role, if any, that played in their investigation.

“The Major Crime Unit has been developing a list of suspects based on information that we are receiving and continue to receive," Saint John Police Force Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca said at the time.

Police say more information will be released at a later time.