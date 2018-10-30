

CTV Atlantic





A fourth person has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a Nova Scotia native found dead in his Ontario home in July.

Waterloo Regional Police responded to a 911 call at Shawn Yorke’s home on Elm Ridge Drive in Kitchener, Ont., around 1:20 a.m. on July 8, 2018.

Police found the body of 45-year-old Yorke inside. Police say he died as a result of a gunshot wound.

Yorke was originally from Glace Bay, N.S.

Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service arrested a male youth from Kitchener on Monday. In addition to the first-degree murder charge, he is facing charges of robbery with a restricted firearm and one count of forcible confinement.

Police say the accused can’t be identified due to his age.

Three other males are also facing charges in connection with Yorke’s homicide.

Mowafag Saboon, 24, was arrested on Wednesday and is facing a slew of charges, including first-degree murder, robbery with a restricted firearm, forcible confinement, and a number of weapons-related offences.

Kenneth Morrison, 27, was arrested on Thursday and is facing charges of first-degree murder, robbery with a restricted firearm, and forcible confinement.

Another male youth was arrested on Friday and charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a restricted firearm, and forcible confinement. He cannot be identified due to his age.

Police say they don’t expect to make any further arrests in the case.