EDMUNDSTON, N.B. -- Francophone schools in northwest New Brunswick are closed today after police say they received two calls warning of a possible threat, with one caller indicating that a young male intended to enter a high school with a gun "to do a clean-up."

The Edmundston Police Force and the RCMP say they are conducting an intensive investigation and that all schools in the Francophone North West School District have been closed due to the risk.

Police say a first call was received at 5:34 a.m. by a man who said that his son's friend intended to go to Edmundston's Cite des Jeunes A.-M.-Sormany high school with a rifle.

They say a second anonymous call at 6:15 a.m. indicated that a male youth was carrying a rifle in a guitar case.

Insp. Steve Robinson of Edmundston police says the RCMP is involved in the investigation as the calls appear to be coming from the Haut-Madawaska region -- believed to be the youth's area of residence.

Robinson called the situation "worrying," and said police wanted to close the schools because of the credible threat.

"It may be a stunt because it's Halloween, but we cannot take any chances in a situation like this," Robinson said in a statement.

Edmundston police and the RCMP are continuing to investigate and recommend parents keep their children at home or stay with a responsible person for the time being.