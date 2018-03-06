

CTV Atlantic





Changes to Nova Scotia’s ‘Move Over Law’ have been introduced into the Nova Scotia legislature in honour of an RCMP officer who was killed on a New Brunswick Highway last fall.

Const. Frank Deschênes had stopped to help two stranded motorists change a flat tire when a cargo van plowed into his cruiser in Memramcook, N.B. on Sept. 12, 2017.

Flanked by members of the RCMP in the legislature gallery, his wife, Savannah saw the bill introduced in his name Tuesday.

“He was very passionate about the ‘Move Over Law,’” says Deschênes.

She says her husband had talked about the bill often and it was important to him.

“They’re doing their job,” she says. “They’re trying to keep us, the public safe and when you disrespect them and don’t care about moving over you’re prohibiting them from being able to do their job.”

Under current law, drivers must slow down to a minimum of 60 kilometres an hour when passing by emergency vehicles and they are also supposed to move over into the next available left-hand lane.

Tuesday’s bill designated Sept. 12 as ‘First Responders Road Safety Awareness Day’ and renamed the ‘Move Over Law’ as ‘Frankie’s Law.’

The bill isn't the only amendment of its kind that's being proposed. NDP MLA Dave Wilson also has his own bill going through the process.

Wilson first introduced the idea of a ‘Move Over Law’ more than a decade ago and now he has a new bill that includes tow trucks.

“They're often a key component to the team that responds to emergency calls on the highway, or just vehicles in distress,” Wilson says.

Deschênes says she just wants drivers to remember that personnel pulled over on the side of the road have family and friends waiting for them to come home safely after a shift on duty.

Now she’s calling for harsher penalties for those who fail to move over for law enforcement and believes the law should apply to anyone pulled over on the side of the road.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Heidi Petracek.