Franklin remains Category 4 hurricane, still tracking south of Atlantic Canada
The National Hurricane Center says Franklin remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane as it moves northward in the Atlantic.
In a Tuesday morning update, the agency said the storm was about 615 kilometres west-southwest of Bermuda, with maximum sustained winds of 220 km/h, and moving 15 km/h toward the north-northeast.
The National Hurricane Center says while winds have decreased, the storm is still a 'formidable' Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale.
A tropical storm watch is currently in effect for Bermuda.
“Life-threatening surf and rip currents generated by Franklin are already affecting Bermuda and the coast of the southeast United States. These conditions are expected to spread northward along the east coast of the United States and Atlantic Canada later today into Wednesday,” a bulletin on the NHC’s website reads.
The Canadian Hurricane Centre also issued an updated map on Franklin’s track Tuesday morning.
The map continues to show the hurricane south of Nova Scotia by 3 a.m. local time Thursday, but now with maximum sustained winds of 165 km/h. The storm continues to track south of Newfoundland by 3 a.m. Friday at 140 km/h before moving east, away from Atlantic Canada, by early Saturday morning at 120 km/h.
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says the storm is not expected to have any direct on-land impacts in the region, unless there is an unexpected and significant change in the track.
The Canadian Hurricane Centre expects Franklin to bring heavy surf conditions to parts of the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia and southern Newfoundland by Wednesday.
“Indications are that swells near 2m (7 feet) will approach the shore on Thursday and could break up to 3m (10 feet),” the centre said in a statement Monday afternoon.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Franklin remains Category 4 hurricane, still tracking south of Atlantic Canada
The National Hurricane Center says Franklin remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane as it moves northward in the Atlantic.
Some fires held in N.W.T. while others threaten communities. Here's where
In some parts of the Northwest Territories crews have been successful in holding off fires, while other communities brace for more 'extreme' fire behaviour.
Neurosurgeon pulls live worm from brain of Australian woman hospitalized with 'mystery illness'
A neurosurgeon investigating a woman's mystery symptoms in an Australian hospital says she plucked a wriggling worm from the patient's brain.
BREAKING | Developers tried to sell Greenbelt properties amid ongoing government discussions, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford says his government is considering placing two properties back into the Ontario Greenbelt after it was discovered that developers quietly listed the land for sale while discussions were still ongoing.
Canadian government admits new passports susceptible to curling
Travelling to a hot area outside of Canada anytime soon? If you have one of the new passports, it may curl up when exposed to heat and humidity, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Average asking rent hit a record high of $2,078 in July: report
According to a new report from Rentals, In July, the Canadian rental market hit a record high with an average asking rent of $2,078, marking an 8.9 per cent annual increase.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Some Canadians are seeing their new passports curl, a trial date is set for Donald Trump, and Florida braces for a dangerous Hurricane Idalia. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Poor mental health, violence among threats to children in Canada: report
Unintentional and preventable injuries, poor mental health and violence against children and youth have been identified as some of the top threats to children in Canada, according to a new report from Children First Canada.
Idalia strengthens to a hurricane, pushing a surge of ocean water toward Florida
Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday, threatening to bring deadly storm surge and dangerous winds to Florida's Gulf Coast after lashing Cuba with heavy rain.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Developers tried to sell Greenbelt properties amid ongoing government discussions, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford says his government is considering placing two properties back into the Ontario Greenbelt after it was discovered that developers quietly listed the land for sale while discussions were still ongoing.
-
'Parents must be fully involved' in student's decision to change pronouns, Ontario education minister says
Ontario’s education minister said he believes “parents must be fully involved” if their child chooses to use a different pronoun at school.
-
Man critically injured in downtown assault: Toronto police
A man was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an assault in the city’s downtown core on Monday night, Toronto police say.
Calgary
-
Mom and son part of group missing in southern Alberta after rafting trip
A mother, her son and a third person are considered missing after they lost contact with family members during a rafting trip on southern Alberta's Old Man River.
-
Some fires held in N.W.T. while others threaten communities. Here's where
In some parts of the Northwest Territories crews have been successful in holding off fires, while other communities brace for more 'extreme' fire behaviour.
-
'The Last of Us' picks up awards for its filming locations in Alberta
The largest project in the history of the Alberta film and television industry won big at the 10th annual Location Managers Guild International Awards in California on Saturday.
Montreal
-
Fatal fire in Montreal Airbnb now subject of criminal investigation
Montreal police say traces of 'accelerant' were discovered at the scene of the fire in Old Montreal that left seven people dead. It is being investigated as a criminal act.
-
Montreal Walmart hit with complaint after transgender customer grilled over bathroom use
A customer of a Walmart in Montreal is filing a discrimination complaint with the Quebec Human Rights Commission and calling on the retailer to ensure trans shoppers can use the bathroom they feel most comfortable in.
-
New women's pro hockey league provides sneak peak on its 6 markets: 3 in U.S. along with Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa
The newly established Professional Women's Hockey League provided a sneak peak as to where it's six franchises will be based Monday night, a day before it is scheduled to make the news official.
Edmonton
-
Hermitage townhouse complex scene of fire early Tuesday morning
A fire broke out at a townhouse complex in northeast Edmonton early Tuesday morning.
-
Mom and son part of group missing in southern Alberta after rafting trip
A mother, her son and a third person are considered missing after they lost contact with family members during a rafting trip on southern Alberta's Old Man River.
-
Some fires held in N.W.T. while others threaten communities. Here's where
In some parts of the Northwest Territories crews have been successful in holding off fires, while other communities brace for more 'extreme' fire behaviour.
Northern Ontario
-
Vital equipment stolen from small northern Ont. fire station
A small volunteer fire department in northern Ontario is scrambling to replace roughly $6,000 in vital emergency equipment that was stolen over the weekend from one of its stations.
-
Northern Ont. resident reports suspicious men with a suitcase, pair face drug charges
A report about two suspicious men carrying a suitcase in Elliot Lake led police to a cocaine and fentanyl bust.
-
Neurosurgeon pulls live worm from brain of Australian woman hospitalized with 'mystery illness'
A neurosurgeon investigating a woman's mystery symptoms in an Australian hospital says she plucked a wriggling worm from the patient's brain.
London
-
Bus fares to rise about 20% as part of strategy to fill budget gap at London Transit
According to a new report, balancing the London Transit Commission’s (LTC’s) draft multi-year budget (2024-2027) will require greater financial support from city hall and bus passengers.
-
Rare blue supermoon brightens the night sky this week in the closest full moon of the year
Stargazers are in for a double treat this week: a rare blue supermoon with Saturn peeking from behind. The cosmic curtain rises Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, the reason it's considered blue. It's dubbed a supermoon because it's closer to Earth than usual, appearing especially big and bright.
-
Victim shot three times, police looking for suspect
When the victim got out of his car he saw a masked suspect who reportedly brandished a firearm and began shooting — striking him three times, once in the neck and twice in the chest.
Winnipeg
-
MPI workers walk off the job
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) employees hit the picket lines on Monday morning after ongoing contract negotiations broke down last week.
-
Bob Barker's little-known connection to a Manitoba animal rescue
Iconic game show host Bob Barker made a hefty donation that was instrumental in the the creation of Manitoba’s first and only black bear rescue.
-
Ottawa
-
Details 'confidential' on why local daycare provider agency no longer receiving funding
Officials from Lanark County say they will not be providing an explanation for why the county stopped subsidized funding to a local daycare agency.
-
Ottawa's English school boards say some school bus routes might be disrupted
Ottawa's English language public and catholic school boards are warning families that there could be some disruptions to school bus transportation this fall.
-
School bus authority outside Ottawa reaches tentative agreement with bus drivers
The school bus authority that serves school boards to the east and south of Ottawa says it has reached a tentative deal with school bus companies to provide bus service in time for the first day of school.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters respond to rollover crash
Firefighters responded to a rollover during Saskatoon's morning commute on Monday.
-
University of Sask. to provide universal access to free menstrual products
The University of Saskatchewan has launched a new initiative to help improve access to menstrual supplies.
-
Saskatoon wildlife rehab releases rare hummingbird
A rare hummingbird stranded far from home in Saskatoon has been set free.
Vancouver
-
Shuswap locals join BC Wildfire Service on the front line
Locals from the Shuswap area are now joining BC Wildfire Service crews on the front lines after taking part in a recognized training program.
-
Drake concert in Vancouver postponed due to technical difficulties
Just two hours before he was set to take the stage in Vancouver, Rogers Arena announced that Drake’s Monday night concert has been postponed.
-
As food rots in evacuated B.C. properties, scavenging bears and cougars move in
A concentrated effort is underway to remove food from evacuated properties in B.C.'s Shuswap region, because the smell is attracting wildlife.
Regina
-
Distracted driving ticket ignites conversation about what drivers can and can't do behind the wheel
A distracted driving ticket issued by the Regina Police Service (RPS) over the weekend created quite the buzz about what motorists are allowed to do while driving.
-
No injuries after Regina encampment fire spreads to nearby home, shed
No one was injured after an early morning fire at a tent encampment spread to a nearby property, Regina Fire said.
-
'The offense has to show up': Wes Cates shares some advice ahead of Labour Day Classic
Wes Cates says that the pressure is on the offense to perform ahead of the Labour Day Classic against the Blue Bombers.
Vancouver Island
-
Highway 4 on track to fully reopen by Labour Day, but concerns about future closures loom
Highway 4 leading to the west coast of Vancouver Island is set to fully reopen before the upcoming Labour Day long weekend, after it shut down following a devastating wildfire in early June.
-
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh makes campaign-style stop in Nanaimo to push for lower grocery prices
As grocery store prices continue to take a major bite out of most people's budgets, federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh was in Nanaimo Monday, taking aim at that grocery store sticker shock.
-
Lightning sparks out-of-control wildfires on Vancouver Island
At least six new wildfires were found burning out of control on Vancouver Island Monday. The largest of the new fires measured approximately 60 hectares by 10 a.m., according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.