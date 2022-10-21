Freddy Fright Fest: A freaky fundraiser for a good cause

Freddy Fright Fest is terrifying ticketholders at Fredericton Capital Exhibit Centre for the next 10 days.

The APEGNB and Paramedic Association fundraiser has scared up its biggest event yet.

"To create the haunted tour, I'd say we've had 60 to 100 people in here working and building,” said Bill Lamey, chair of Freddy Fright Fest.

“It's a real community event; all these different organizations come together. It's not just one entity that creates this.”

It takes 47 people to operate the haunted tour on a nightly basis and a lot of teamwork to get it up and running.

"A lot of the organizations don't have the resources to fundraise,” said Mike Vokey, executive director Fredericton Exhibition.

“We're very fortunate we have the whole exhibition grounds, we've got a great facility.”

"As paramedics, we're very community-based, we like helping in any way we can, not just with the health care side of things,” said Justin Wright, with the Paramedic Association of New Brunswick. “But if we can raise money for hospice, for arts groups, for any groups that need money, we're happy to be there to help.”

Cash collected from those cold shivers is going towards several community organizations, including Hospice House.

"I'm so thankful. It means a lot to our organization,” said Cindy Sheppard, CEO of Hospice House. “And to the families to the patients, to everyone for the community support that we receive from that organization.”

This year, there is more than just the haunted tour.

"We're planning to have some concerts. Some more outside activities,” Lamey said. “We're planning to have a pumpkin carving competition -- all these sorts of fun things affiliated with Halloween.”

But, is it scary?

"Depends on the type of person you are, you'll either run through this terrified, or you'll go really slow with your hands over your eyes,” Lamey said.

"I have to be honest, I've only gone through with the lights on and it's scary,” Vokey exclaimed.

Freddy Fright Fest runs until Oct. 31.