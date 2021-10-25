Freddy Fright Fest will scare up some money for a good cause

FREDERICTON -

The first annual Freddy Fright Fest is in full swing in Fredericton, N.B. The Halloween event is sure to make you jump, all while raising funds for local not-for-profits.

The Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of New Brunswick (APEGNB) has joined forces with the Paramedic Association of New Brunswick (PANB) to put on a haunted house style tour in the heart of Fredericton’s Garrison District.

"The first thing is we have a nice lights and sound show here in the background. I've seen a lot of people recording it and when [you] get inside, you're going to see lots of demons and zombies, scarecrows. I don't want to ruin it for you,” said Bill Lamey, Chair of Freddy Fright Fest.

Tours take place every 10 minutes and it takes about 20 minutes to walk through the maniacal maze. Proceeds from the event will support local not-for-profits.

"For years, we've been supporting the Charlotte Street Arts Centre and theParamedic Association of New Brunswick have been supporting CHIMO, so we're kind of sticking to that but there are other groups it does benefit. Some of the groups that volunteer, we incentivize with some of the proceeds that come in because we need lots of volunteers,” Lamey said.

Fredericton has hosted a Halloween event for the past 13 years, but organizers say this year’s event is bigger and better than ever.

"It's generally been inside the Charlotte Street Arts Centre as an indoor event, but this event is actually quite a bit bigger than what we were able to do," said Lamey. "We have more space and with our partnering with the Paramedics Association of New Brunswick, they bring a lot of their expertise and material in so, it's an even better haunt overall."

Lamey says it's a great way for the association's range of engineers to show off their varied skills and do some community outreach.

"These groups come in and they take on a certain section of the tour and they build it themselves so, it's a real community event and a large group of people come in and build their own. It's a team building event,” Lamey said.

Lamey says the event is following the province's COVID-19 guidelines.

"Similar to restaurants, you have to be double vaccinated or have an exemption to come in, or under 12 and you need to wear a mask as you go through the tour," Lamey explained.

The spooky festival is taking place in Barracks Square in downtown Fredericton until Oct. 31.