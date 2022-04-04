Fredericton art gallery reopens for the first time since the pandemic hit

On Saturday, 1,000 people made their way to the Beaverbrook Art Gallery in downtown Fredericton, the first time the gallery opened in two years.

"A lot of people came in from the community, all ages, all groups and we were really happy to see them, and yesterday they were coming in as well for the tour of the Riopelle exhibit," Smart said.

Closing due to the pandemic, then renovating had the walls bare and exhibit space quiet, but now colour is bursting once again.

"Art galleries are places where people gather, they're sad when people aren't here... this has not been an easy time we've had to do these repairs to keep the art safe and get our visitor services right up where they should be," he said.

With eight new exhibitions, those operating the gallery say they are happy to see people back enjoying the space.

"It's absolutely amazing I have no words to describe other than that. It's been very long it's been a tough two years for everybody but for us, this is where our inspiration and our juice is coming from," said. Adda Mihailescu, Manager of Public Programs.

"To see the artwork again and being with people because I feel like this last year has been very difficult and also I'm an artist so to be able to see other art works and just to fill up our soul with inspiration," said. Emilie Grace Lavoie, gallery Program Coordinator.

The newest addition to the gallery is still under wraps until the fall.

"We're just in the process of completing the new Harrison McCain pavilion, we can have people back in here and it can come alive" Smart said.

The latest exhibition at the Beaverbrook Art Gallery, a collection of photography titled Len and Cub, will open Friday.