Fredericton artist shares unique abilities to brighten up homeless shelters across the city

A Fredericton artist is using her artistic abilities to shine a little light on homeless shelters across the city this summer.

Alysha Stokes is a resident support worker with Fredericton Homeless Shelters Inc., and also enjoys creating art in her spare time.

Recently, she painted outdoor murals at both Grace House and Saint John House in Fredericton.

"Doing the art gives me a different perspective,” says Stokes. “When I'm working on these murals, I get a lot of different conversations from our residents, which is really cool, and I hear their stories about their artistic abilities."

Stokes says, for her mural at Grace House, she consulted with residents for inspiration.

"I actually had some residents here help me come up with the words that we put on the barrier which was really encouraging and exciting for me, so I think they're really enjoying it,” she says.

At Saint John House, it was about creating an environment for people to feel at home.

"It’s less intimidating when you come in, it's less institutional,” says Warren Maddox, the executive director of Fredericton Homeless Shelters Inc., as he spoke about the mural at Saint John House.

“A lot of these guys have had a real problem with institutions, they have a rough go with them, so it's a little more welcoming, a bit brighter, a bit friendlier."

At Saint John House, which was named for the river it sits just steps from, they wanted to honour the Indigenous community's language through the mural.

"We also recognize that our Indigenous friends in the community and all up along the valley have a different name for that river and it's one that we acknowledge and recognize,” says Maddox.

For both shelters, it's about giving people back their dignity and providing a sense of place.

"I wanted to give them something that they could look at everyday,” says Stokes.

“Something colourful, something inspiring something that could remind them that this is a welcoming space, that this is an encouraging space for them and that we're here for them,” she said.

The shelters remind the public that during the summer months they are most in need of bottled water, bug spray, and sunscreen donations to help serve their residents.

