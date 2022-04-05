Fredericton author writes book for son living with autism

Noah Bear: A day in the life of a young bear with autism, is a new book written by Fredericton's Dave Lawrence for his son Noah.

He hopes that sharing their family's experience through the bears in the book will be relatable to families of those with autism.

"So they can read a book and say like that's what we go through that really resonates with me, that's so like our child when it's bath time or going to the playground or whatever," Lawrence said.

But he hopes it will also bring more understanding to families who don't have experience with family members on the spectrum.

"It might help you get a better understanding what it's like for the parents what its like for the child and you can convey that because that's how things like bulling will help end, is when people have a better understanding of what that child is actually going through," he said.

The pandemic gave Lawrence the opportunity to write.

"I was trying to find something creative to do with my time rather than binge watch another T.V. show or something so I started writing a manuscript and I got through it pretty quickly," Lawrence said.

Proceeds from the book are being donated to an organization that helps individuals with autism.

"I'm going to be donating to Autism Connection Fredericton which of course we have here locally, they are just the most incredible people, just the salt of the earth, they're very giving, Noah has had therapists through there and workers through there," he said.

Noah Bear: A day in the life of a young bear with autism, is available on Amazon.