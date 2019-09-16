

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- A 14-year-old Fredericton boy faces six charges after he allegedly stole a school bus and led police on a pursuit that resulted in significant damage to two police cruisers.

Fredericton police spokeswoman Alycia Bartlett says the incident began shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday, when police saw a boy driving the bus out of a Department of Transportation depot on Priestman Street.

Bartlett says officers followed the bus to the Silverwood area west of the city, where it turned around and headed east.

She says at one point the bus stopped and police tried to block it, but it then struck two police cars -- leaving them with significant damage.

Bartlett says the 30-minute pursuit never reached high speeds, but two spike belts had to be used before the bus finally came to a stop on Highway 7 in the city's east end.

She says police smashed a window in the door of the bus in order to get the boy into custody.