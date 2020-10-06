FREDERICTON -- A Fredericton city councillor has apologized after finding himself in hot water over the use of offensive language used to describe Indigenous people.

It happened Monday night during a presentation to council by the Black Lives Matter movement in Fredericton.

In asking a question, Coun. Eric Price used the term "red skin."

Price has since apologized, but that may not be enough for the Chief of the Saint Mary's First Nation, part of the ward represented by the councillor.

"It's just very frustrating when you have people representing us and speaking loosely of words such as redskin," said Chief Allan Polchies. "It's unacceptable, and certainly to Mr. Price, perhaps your role at the table is no longer needed."

Coun. Price released a statement Tuesday saying his choice of words was unthinking and stupid, and that he's deeply embarrassed.