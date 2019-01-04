

CTV Atlantic





A Fredericton restaurant is turning to social media in the hopes of tracking down the owner of several memory cards that contain vintage photos.

It appears someone left a small camera case and the memory cards at the family-owned Coffee Mill Restaurant last month.

Staff members say the memory cards contain almost 300 photos, many of which are black and white and were clearly taken decades ago.

The memory cards also contain photos of some documents that date back to the 1970s and have the surname “Roberge.”

The restaurant has shared some of the photos on its Facebook page in an attempt to track down the owner. While the post has been shared more than 1,100 times, no one has claimed the memory cards.

“There are a lot of vintage photos and we would love to get this bundle back to its owner,” said staff in the post.

Anyone with any information about the photos is asked to contact The Coffee Mill Restaurant.