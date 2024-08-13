Fredericton experiencing 'significant increase' in drug overdoses so far in 2024: police, fire

Fredericton first responders are concerned about a “significant increase” in drug overdoses in the city, saying they’ve already responded to more overdoses in 2024 than in all of last year.

According to a release from the Fredericton Police Force, officers have responded to 60 drug overdose calls, compared to 64 in all of 2023.

Fredericton Fire has responded to 104 calls so far, compared to 78 in 2023. One overdose call involved a 14-year-old.

Officials are particularly concerned with an increased use of fentanyl. Both departments say they have to use NARCAN more often.

“In many instances, more than one dose is being administered, and, in extreme cases, up to five doses were required to counteract the effects of the overdose,” stated a release by the Fredericton Police Force.

First responders are reminding the public that the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act protects anyone looking for help during an overdose, including the person experiencing the overdose.

“We urge anyone using drugs to be aware of the increased risk and to seek help if needed. We also encourage friends and family members of those at risk to reach out to local health services for support and information,” the release stated.

