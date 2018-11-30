

CTV Atlantic





The city of Fredericton is moving quickly to open a temporary emergency homeless after Friday's opening was delayed by red tape.

City council held an emergency meeting to bypass new zoning regulations.

The building that was once home to the Angligan bishop was donated as a shelter when stories showed people living on the streets in tents.

The mayor was among those who didn't realize it didn't meet zoning requirements to be a shelter.

“So, we're asking the province, ‘to get that shelter open, since it's your act, will you indemnify our actions? Will you protect us legally for making that decision?’” Mayor Mike O’Brien said.

O’Brien says that if the province approves the request, the shelter could be open as early as Friday evening.