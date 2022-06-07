Fredericton father goes viral after simple tweet by daughter

A Fredericton father has gone viral overnight, amassing hundreds of thousands of likes after his daughter shared a conversation the two had with twitter.

"So we have Sunday dinner almost every week and we were just sitting around the dinner table and talking about social media and the difference between Instagram and Twitter," Elizabeth Kearns said.

"And dad thought that Twitter was just words and when I explained no you can put your picture up he said, ‘well I want to be on the Twitter,'" she said.

So Kearns posted her father, Mike Ross’ photo and the likes started rolling in.

We were talking about social media at dinner & my Dad says “I’ve never been on the Twitter. I want to be famous on the Twitter.”



So, Twitter…here’s my dad. He’s hoping for 5 likes. That’s famous enough for him. pic.twitter.com/NsR25wwiR5 — Elizabeth Kearns (@mrstmak) June 5, 2022

But the new found fame hasn't convinced Ross to make his own account just yet.

"No and I don't intend to," Ross said.

"I mean Elizabeth asked me what would I be happy with and I said oh if five people like me or like the tweet then that's success," he said.

Now with about 300,000 likes, and more than 4000 comments at the time this article was written, people all over the world have jumped on board the wholesome post from the dad and daughter duo.

"It's like a snowball," Kearns said.

"It's absolutely amazing and as I said to Elizabeth, where are these people, Ireland, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the United States, the reach and the speed of the reach is mind-blowing," Ross chimed in.

Watching the numbers grow and comments roll in has become a bonding activity, with many comments asking to 'adopt' Ross as their dad it gives Kearns pause to reflect.

"I realize how lucky I am to have my dad in my life and it's just, this is just one of those silly special fun memories that we're going to laugh about for a long time," Kearns said.

They’re hoping to bring some positivity to the internet which can sometimes have a negative side.

And Ross has this to say to all his new found fans.

"Just be kind to one another and do random acts of kindness, be kind in what you say and what you do, just be kind."