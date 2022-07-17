Fredericton flood zone residents concerned about future development possibilities
Signs reading "No development equals no future" are beginning to pop up around Maugerville and Sheffield, N.B., following a rural planning meeting that frustrated residents.
Homeowners say they are afraid that living in a flood zone will prevent any development -- including renovations -- on their land.
Paul Arthurs, a Maugerville resident who was displeased by the results of a rural planning meeting in his community, believes residents opposing the plan need to speak out.
“We have to start something to stop them from telling us that we're not allowed to build a house or anything on the property down through here,” Arthurs said.
Natalie Fournier and her family are concerned about the community's future, especially for their young children. She believes changes can be made, noting that the originally mapping for the area didn’t include all of the land in Maugerville and Sheffield.
“It was only certain metres off the water and then that got put forward which was the document they accepted but then they changed it again,” Fournier said. “Just recently, they decided all the land was going to be a flood core zone, which means all of the land can't be developed."
Kris Austin, the MLA for Frederiction-Grand Lake tells CTV News that he has been in contact with the department, as well as several residents to discuss the flood map for the area.
“I want to ensure that any changes to policies and boundaries relating to flooding are done with input and direction from the local residents,” Austin said.
For now, residents just want clarity.
"The concern is the verbiage used in the plan on what can be built and what can’t be built, where it can be built, or if it can be built,” said Markus Harvey, a Maugerville resident. “It's not set in stone. Right now it is a draft plan. It's not going before the minister before September, I think, so there is an opportunity to work on it and get some more clarification on what can and can't be done.”
Harvey's son bought land near his family in Maugerville to build a house on. But for now, it remains unclear what new flood mapping regulations will permit.
"That's my concern and I think that's what's got people worked up,” Harvey said. “It's not really super clear what's going to happen when this gets signed, although like I said, it’s still a draft. I think some people are putting the cart ahead of the horse.”
Just like the floods in 2018 and 2019, the community is banding together to hope for a positive outcome.
"We're happy to work together to try and figure this out because this is something that can absolutely destroy a community,” Fournier said.
