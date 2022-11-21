Fredericton girl spreading holiday cheer through school’s 'angel tree'
A young girl in Fredericton is once again working hard to bring Christmas cheer to her peers.
Molly Witherell has been donating to the Gibson-Neill Memorial Elementary School “angel tree" for the last four years -- upping her goal each holiday season.
Molly raised $1,500 for the program last year, which allowed people to buy presents for children in need.
The fourth grader now has set her sights on raising $2,000 for the program.
“Every donation you give, you’re actually helping a child and a family in need. Maybe they can have a nice family Christmas dinner and presents under the tree,” Molly said in a Facebook video Thursday.
This year, the nine-year-old will shop for presents and Christmas dinner items herself using her donations.
“I’m not sure of this year, but it might go to somebody who's in need, at my school, but it also might go to one or two families, maybe two or three,” she told CTV News.
Molly’s mom Maegan said in a Facebook post Sunday night that she still has “a little way to go” before reaching her goal of $2,000.
Donations can be sent to: maegan_lyn@hotmail.ca
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'My worst nightmare': Alberta paramedic responds to crash that fatally injured her daughter
An Alberta paramedic called to a crash last week didn’t know she was trying to save her own daughter because the victim’s injuries were too severe, until later when police arrived at her door just in time for her to say goodbye for the final time.
Ottawa announces $250-million grant to help homeowners switch to heat pumps
The federal government has announced a $250-million grant program to help Canadians stop heating their homes with oil and switch to electric heat pumps.
WATCH LIVE | CSIS director supported invoking Emergencies Act, inquiry hears
The director of Canada's intelligence service told the prime minister he supported the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act last winter, despite his opinion that protest blockades across the country did not meet the service's strict definition of a threat to Canadian security.
Customers of luxury detergent brand The Laundress told to stop using products with possible 'elevated levels of bacteria'
A luxury laundry detergent and home cleaning company, whose products are sold in Canada, is telling customers to stop using dozens of products that may contain 'elevated levels of bacteria.'
Ontario education minister sheds light on tentative CUPE deal
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says that a tentative agreement reached with CUPE over the weekend will provide the union’s lowest paid members with a 'significant pay increase' that equals out to about 4.2 per cent annually.
Parents welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway, Born on Oct. 31 of this year, originate from what may be the longest-frozen embryos to ever result in a live birth, according to the U.S. National Embryo Donation Center.
Crude oil tumbles on report that OPEC plus could hike production
Crude oil prices slumped to a 10-month low Monday on a report that OPEC plus may hike output at its next meeting.
Canada's battery supply credibility jumps as multi-billion announcements keep coming
Federal Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne is selling Canada's battery-supply chain prowess in Asia again this week, but this time he has a new boast in his back pocket.
World Cup teams nix armbands that were seen as snub to Qatar
FIFA's threat of on-field punishment for players pushed World Cup teams to back down Monday and abandon a plan for their captains to wear armbands that were seen as a rebuke to host nation Qatar's human rights record.
Toronto
-
Ontario education minister sheds light on tentative CUPE deal
Education Minister Stephen Lecce says that a tentative agreement reached with CUPE over the weekend will provide the union’s lowest paid members with a 'significant pay increase' that equals out to about 4.2 per cent annually.
-
Ontario company hiring Chief Candy Officer for six-figure salary received 200K applications
An Ontario company in the process of hiring a Chief Candy Officer with a six-figure salary says they received 200,000 applications for the position.
-
Parents welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway, Born on Oct. 31 of this year, originate from what may be the longest-frozen embryos to ever result in a live birth, according to the U.S. National Embryo Donation Center.
Calgary
-
Layoff notices served to nearly all unionized workers at Calgary Loblaw distribution centre: union
The union representing workers at a Loblaw distribution centre in northeast Calgary says nearly all of its members received layoff notices in the midst of contract negotiations.
-
Calgary council to talk budget with tax increases on the table
Calgary councillors are set to deliberate and hear feedback on its biggest issue yet: its multi-billion dollar four-year budget.
-
'My worst nightmare': Alberta paramedic responds to crash that fatally injured her daughter
An Alberta paramedic called to a crash last week didn’t know she was trying to save her own daughter because the victim’s injuries were too severe, until later when police arrived at her door just in time for her to say goodbye for the final time.
Montreal
-
Coroner's inquest begins into Montreal firefighter who died during water rescue
The coroner's inquest into the death of a Montreal firefighter during a water rescue operation began Monday morning in Joliette, Que.
-
'They killed him:' Family of Montreal man shot by police still seeking answers
The family of a 38-year-old man killed by Montreal police two months ago held a rally on Sunday to amplify their calls for answers. Ronny Kay, a financial advisor from Nuns' Island in Montreal, was fatally shot during an SPVM intervention on Sept. 17. His family is still questioning the circumstances surrounding his death.
-
Alleged victim returns to testify in surprise twist in Harold LeBel sexual assault trial
The sexual assault trial of former Parti Quebecois MNA Harold LeBel came to an unexpected end on Monday as the jury was about to hear the instructions of Judge Serge Francoeur.
Edmonton
-
17 properties in Edmonton area to be searched as part of 'property crime' investigation: police
Residents of a city about 90 kilometres south of Edmonton are being told to expect "heavy police presence" as multiple police agencies carry out more than a dozen search warrants over the next few days.
-
Jury trial begins for Mounties charged with manslaughter in shooting of Alberta man
A jury trial is scheduled to begin today in Edmonton for two RCMP officers accused of manslaughter with a firearm in the shooting death of a 31-year-old in northern Alberta.
-
Ottawa announces $250-million grant to help homeowners switch to heat pumps
The federal government has announced a $250-million grant program to help Canadians stop heating their homes with oil and switch to electric heat pumps.
Northern Ontario
-
'I don't like this deal': CUPE says tentative agreement with province still falls short
The union representing 55,000 Ontario education workers said tentative deal with provincial government falls short.
-
Alpaca farming: One year later
About a year ago, Terri Veerman, joined by her husband Pat, and daughters Jayda and Gabby moved from southern Ontario to Bruce Mines to become alpaca farmers.
-
North Bay man sneaks into house, flees when homeowner comes home
A suspect in North Bay who was already on probation is facing charges following a Nov. 17 incident.
London
-
London police respond after 'report of a stabbing at a school'
A female is recovering from serious injuries after being stabbed in London, according to police. Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, emergency crews were called to a report of a stabbing at a school in the 500-block of Dundas Street near William Street.
-
Speeding leads to drug charges for London woman
A speeding charged turned into much more for a London woman, according to police. Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, OPP stopped a vehicle on King Street in Thorndale for driving more than double the posted 50 km/h speed limit.
-
Special weather statement in effect along Lake Erie
Communities along Lake Erie are under a special weather statement from Environment Canada. The statement covers Elgin to Niagara.
Winnipeg
-
As respiratory viruses surge in Manitoba, here's how you can protect yourself
Respiratory viruses are on the rise in Manitoba and across the country, with influenza, COVID-19 and RSV putting a strain on the health-care system, especially the Children’s Hospital.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | CSIS director supported invoking Emergencies Act, inquiry hears
The director of Canada's intelligence service told the prime minister he supported the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act last winter, despite his opinion that protest blockades across the country did not meet the service's strict definition of a threat to Canadian security.
-
RCMP lay first-degree murder charge in homicide on Manitoba First Nation
A 20-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder following the death of a woman on Sioux Valley Dakota First Nation over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | CSIS director supported invoking Emergencies Act, inquiry hears
The director of Canada's intelligence service told the prime minister he supported the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act last winter, despite his opinion that protest blockades across the country did not meet the service's strict definition of a threat to Canadian security.
-
Firefighters battle three-alarm fire in Centretown West
Ottawa firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm fire in Centretown West.
-
Few students wearing masks in Ottawa's public schools ahead of mandatory mask debate, principals say
Ottawa public school principals estimate fewer than 10 per cent of students are wearing masks in some schools, as trustees prepare to debate whether masks should be mandatory in schools.
Saskatoon
-
One suspect at large after attempted robbery ends in gunfire in Sask. village
Two people are in custody, one person is at large and one victim is injured following an armed robbery in the village of Delmas on Friday night.
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES | Sights from the 109th Grey Cup in Regina
Here are some of the sights from the 109th Grey Cup game at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.
-
Sask. Métis Nation bringing bison to Batoche
Two days of discussion between Métis citizens and elected officials wrapped up Sunday in the fall session of the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) at Prairieland Park.
Vancouver
-
Judge set to deliver verdict in public mischief trial of former Surrey, B.C. mayor
A verdict is expected in B.C. provincial court Monday following the public mischief trial of former Surrey mayor Doug McCallum.
-
B.C.-made biofoam "beneficial to the society and to the planet," scientists say
Styrofoam can take 500 years to decompose as it bloats landfills around the world, but new packing material called biofoam made of forestry waste can decompose in a matter of weeks, say scientists.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Here's how B.C.'s new premier plans to tackle the affordable housing crisis
British Columbia Premier David Eby has announced new measures aimed at increasing the supply of new homes and lifting rental restrictions on strata units as the province grapples with an affordable housing crisis.
Regina
-
'We did it': Fans across CFL react to Argonauts victory in 109th Grey Cup in Regina
While the Toronto Argonauts raised the Grey Cup inside of Mosaic Stadium Sunday night, Argo fans celebrated outside.
-
Regina man facing explosives and firearms possession charges following traffic stop
Firearms and explosives possession charges have been laid on a 24-year-old man after a traffic stop, Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
-
Sask. Métis Nation bringing bison to Batoche
Two days of discussion between Métis citizens and elected officials wrapped up Sunday in the fall session of the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) at Prairieland Park.
Vancouver Island
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Here's how B.C.'s new premier plans to tackle the affordable housing crisis
British Columbia Premier David Eby has announced new measures aimed at increasing the supply of new homes and lifting rental restrictions on strata units as the province grapples with an affordable housing crisis.
-
Beyond Van Gogh exhibit in Victoria delayed due to permit issue
Ongoing delays with the opening of the Beyond Van Gogh art exhibit in Victoria are frustrating ticketholders.
-
'They're just magical to see': Dozens of dolphins swim with ferry in B.C.
Passengers aboard a ferry from Comox to Powell River were treated to an unexpected show in the water earlier this week, as their vessel passed a pod of dolphins.