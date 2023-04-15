Fredericton Home Show has people seeking savings

The Fredericton Home Show is back after being scaled back by COVID-19. They have 102 exhibitors and are hoping to reach pre-pandemic numbers of about 14,000 visitors.

"It's good to see a lot of new exhibitors,” said Pat Steeves, home show Manager. “Some people started businesses during the pandemic and can just now get out to market them to face-to-face clientele.”

Fawana and Glen Brown just moved to New Brunswick from Ontario and checked out the Fredericton Home Show to prepare for renovations on their home. They couple is trying to find ways to keep costs down.

"Taking on a home in South Hampton, it's an 1880 and a two-storey -- wanting to make it more modern,” said Fawana Brown.

“I have to rebuild the whole sun porch, so that will be fun,” Glen Brown added.

Inflation costs can be felt throughout with many businesses focused on efficiencies.

“Building and renovating is certainly challenging in today's state,” said Tim Wilson, an engineer with Dream Big Home Design. “It certainly costs quite a bit more and we're looking at how do we design the spaces a little more functional.”

With spring weather inspiring people to get outside, deck costs were on the mind of many home show visitors.

"That's what I'm here to find out, how bad it's going to be because it is going to be bad,” said Terry Embeleton. “I need to have a deck done, and just looking at it quickly, it's somewhere between $15,000 and $20,000.”

"I have big decks that I've bought a lot of lumber for but I'd like to change them to composite,” said Barry Lee, “but now it's like $40-something for one piece and that's quite expensive,” Lee said.

In a province facing a housing shortage, Steeves says there are businesses working on solutions.

"Just looking for different options, not your standard what they were used to, maybe three or four years ago at the time, just seeing people coming out with new ideas,” Steeves said.

The Fredericton Home Show continues Sunday at the Capital Exhibition Centre.