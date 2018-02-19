

CTV Atlantic





Fire officials in Fredericton say a hotel was evacuated Sunday due to the presence of chlorine gas.

Dwayne Killingbeck, acting platoon captain with the Fredericton Fire Department, says fire crews were called to the Crowne Plaza around 9:15 a.m. after an employee mistakenly mixed some pool chemicals together, which created the gas.

The hotel was evacuated as a safety precaution. No one was injured.

Killingbeck says the barrel containing the chemicals was sealed and removed from the building, which was also ventilated to ensure all traces of gas were removed.

People were allowed back in the hotel later in the day, once the building was ventilated and chlorine levels returned to normal.

With files from Bell Media's KHJ Radio