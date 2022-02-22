'Fredericton is going to be tent city before the summer hits': Tenants protest rent increase, evictions

A group of Fredericton, N.B., tenants took to the sidewalk Tuesday, protesting against sharp rent increases and a looming eviction they now face.

Nichola Taylor came to Fredericton from Egypt about four years ago, with her husband and nine-year-old daughter. They immediately moved into an apartment building on Main Street, paying $750 a month for a two-bedroom unit.

In December 2021, their old landlord sold the building. At the end of that month, she says they were issued a notice under their door, informing them that rent was going to increase $250 on April 1.

Then, another notice came in January, this time saying rent would increase Aug. 1 instead – but by $350, to $1,100 a month.

Finally, in early February, another notice came advising tenants to move out by March 31, because of renovations.

Taylor said her unit does need work – but it’s not unlivable.

“They’re treating us not as if we’re human beings,” she said. “It’s just, they want more money, and that’s it – that’s how we see it.”

The tenants wanted to make the community aware, protesting on the sidewalk with bright signs demanding protection, like rent control.

In November, New Brunswick introduced legislation which included rent increases being limited to once every year and banning them for the first year of tenancy. But housing advocacy groups said the legislation fell short, lacking rent control and eviction protection for tenants in the province.

The owner of the building, Terry Cormier, said as soon as he bought the building, taxes increased. The boiler also needs to be replaced, and extensive renovations are necessary.

He told CTV Atlantic his only option is to evict so he can make those renovations. After they’re complete, he expects rent will be between $1,000 to $1,100 a month, including heat.

“I don't want anybody living where I would not want to live,” he said.

Tenants agree it needs work – but are terrified about what they’ll do now.

“When you’re on a fixed income, what do you do? It’s fixed,” said tenant Marjorie Edwards. “It’s upsetting because I just don’t know where I’m going to end up.”

“Between groceries going up, gas going up, rent going up, how are we to live?” asked tenant Sylvia Brown. “Fredericton is going to be tent city before the summer hits.”

When looking for a new place, they say they can’t find anything less than $1,100 a month, and many can’t afford that.

It’s a common issue across the Maritimes – made worse because the number of available units has dropped too.

According to Statistics Canada, vacancy rates in 2021 were under two per cent in five Maritime cities: