Fredericton library's damage estimated to cost up to $100K after weekend break-in

The Fredericton Public Library is closed as police investigate a weekend break-in and vandalism inside the facility.



The Fredericton Police Force responded to the library at 12 Carleton Street around 6:40 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found a broken window and “extensive damage” inside the building. The Forensic Identification Unit was also called to the scene.

Early estimates on the cost to repair the damage is anywhere from $50,000 to $100,000.

Ben Wolthers, president of the Fredericton Public Library Board, says some computers and electronics were damaged, but most books appear to be fine. He says the damage was worse than he expected when he walked in the building.

“I did have a chance to go in and kind of tour around, and it was pretty surprising and shocking, I'd say, how bad it is,” says Wolthers.

“I won't get into any specifics but, it's really just kind of senseless and really sort of heartbreaking.”

The library will remain closed until the damage is assessed and repairs are made.

Wolthers says there is no timeline for a reopening date and notes other libraries in the area are operating as usual.

“The City of Fredericton loves its libraries. We're not the largest city in the province, but this is, you know, by quite a large margin the busiest library in the province, this particular branch,” he says. “The people here are hungry for libraries.”

"The library is one of the places where it doesn't matter how much money you have in your pocket. No one is looking to sell you anything, no one is looking to convert your beliefs or anything. It's just you come as you are, and we support you in whatever kind of journey you want to take."

Police say the investigation is ongoing and further details will be released when they become available.

"They're reviewing any CCTV footage. Cameras from the city's community and public safety cameras, CCTV footage from the libraries," said Sonya Gilks, spokesperson for the Fredericton Police Force.

Mayor Kate Rogers says the library has become an important place in the city.

"Here in Fredericton, I say it's a real socioeconomic leveller. Everyone's welcome at the library. It's a very inclusive space so, it's very important to us," said Rogers.

The library will remain closed until the damage is assessed and repairs are made.

Scott Brown, manager of Building Services in Fredericton, says the damage should be cleaned up within a few days. However, he says the facility will not be operational again until its computer systems are back online, adding there is no timeline as to when that will happen.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and further details will be released when they become available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force at 506-460-2300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.