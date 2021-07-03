FREDERICTON -- A popular mall in Fredericton was evacuated Saturday afternoon, as police responded to reports of an altercation, possibly involving a firearm.

The Fredericton Police Force says at approximately 4 p.m. on July 3, officers responded to the Regent Mall for a report that an altercation had taken place and a firearm had been observed.

In a tweet issued at 4:47 p.m. on July 3, Fredericton police said they had “considerable police resources deployed to the Regent Mall due to an ongoing call for service”.

We are currently have considerable police resources deployed to the Regent Mall due to an ongoing call for service. The mall and the immediate area have been evacuated while we investigate. Please avoid the area.



More information forthcoming. — Fredericton Police (@CityFredPolice) July 3, 2021

The mall and the immediate area were evacuated, while others inside were directed to shelter in place.

Fredericton Police say their Emergency Response Team conducted a thorough search of the building to ensure that there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

Police say there were no injuries reported and there have been no arrests, however, person of interests have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fredericton Police or Crime Stoppers.