Advertisement
Fredericton mall evacuated, police on scene of developing situation
Published Saturday, July 3, 2021 5:33PM ADT
Regent Mall in Fredericton was evacuated Saturday afternoon, as police remain on scene of a developing situation. (Photo via Alyson Samson / CTV Atlantic)
Share:
FREDERICTON -- A popular mall in Fredericton was evacuated Saturday afternoon, as police remain on scene of a developing situation.
In a tweet issued at 4:47 p.m. on July 3, Fredericton police said they had “considerable police resources deployed to the Regent Mall due to an ongoing call for service”.
The mall was evacuated and police are asking people to avoid the area, and refrain from sharing details about police movements and operations on social media.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
RELATED IMAGES