Fredericton man, 29, charged in shooting that sent two to hospital
A 29-year-old man is facing several charges in connection with a shooting that sent two people to hospital in Fredericton last week.
Fredericton Police says at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 12, officers responded to reports of a shooting on Canada Street in the Marysville neighbourhood.
Police say they located two victims, who were treated by ambulance at the scene for injuries believed to be non-life threatening.
Police arrested 29-year-old Skylar Troy Robert Michaud of Fredericton at the scene. On Oct. 13, Michaud was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, breach of a firearms probation order, and breach of probation.
Michaud appeared in court on Monday and the following new charges were laid:
- Pointing a firearm
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon
- Possession of a loaded firearm
- Tampering with a serial number on a firearm
- Reckless discharge of a firearm
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000
Michaud has been held in custody and will return to Fredericton court on Oct. 25.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jeff Cameron or Crime Stoppers.
