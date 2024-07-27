ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Fredericton man, 70, dies following motorcycle crash: RCMP

    An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo) An RCMP vehicle is pictured in an undated image. (File photo)
    An elderly man has died following a motorcycle crash in Dumfries, N.B., on Friday.

    RCMP say they responded to the single-vehicle crash on Route 102 in Dumfries at around 8 p.m.

    The driver, a 70-year-old man from Fredericton, was the only person on the bike. He died at the scene due to his injuries.

    In a news release Saturday, police say they believe the crash happened when the driver lost control, resulting in him being ejected from the motorcycle.

    Route 102 in Dumfries was also closed for around three hours following the crash.

    An RCMP collision reconstructionist is helping the RCMP with the ongoing investigation.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

