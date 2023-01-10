Fredericton man arrested after police seize firearm, drugs and cash

A 51-year-old Fredericton man has been arrested after police seized a firearm, drugs and cash during a surveillance stop in the city.

The Fredericton Police Force executed awarrant in Fredericton on Dec. 21, 2022.

Police say the man was arrested following a surveillance stop in Fredericton's southside.

Items seized by officers include a firearm, $1,900 in cash, methamphetamine, cocaine, oxycodone hydromorphone, clonazepam and alprazolam.

Jason Clarence Martin has been charged with:

possession of a firearm

possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

possession for the purpose of trafficking: methamphetamine

possession for the purpose of trafficking: cocaine

possession for the purpose of trafficking: oxycodone

possession for the purpose of trafficking: hydromorphone

possession for the purpose of trafficking: clonazepam

possession for the purpose of trafficking: alprazolam

Martin appeared in court on Dec. 28, 2022 and was remanded into custody.

He is scheduled to return to court on Wednesday.