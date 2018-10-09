

CTV Atlantic





A man charged in connection with a shooting in Fredericton last week is now facing additional charges.

The Fredericton Police Force responded to a home on the city’s north side around 4:25 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital in stable condition.

A 56-year-old man was arrested on a nearby property shortly after the incident Friday morning.

Eldon Wayne McCoy of Fredericton was charged with pointing a firearm and remanded in provincial court on Saturday.

Now police say McCoy is also facing charges of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of uttering threats, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police say the accused and victim are known to one another.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.