Fredericton man charged in shooting last week faces additional charges
Police investigate a shooting that sent one man to hospital in Fredericton on Oct. 5, 2018.
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, October 9, 2018 3:36PM ADT
A man charged in connection with a shooting in Fredericton last week is now facing additional charges.
The Fredericton Police Force responded to a home on the city’s north side around 4:25 a.m. Friday.
When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say the man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He remains in hospital in stable condition.
A 56-year-old man was arrested on a nearby property shortly after the incident Friday morning.
Eldon Wayne McCoy of Fredericton was charged with pointing a firearm and remanded in provincial court on Saturday.
Now police say McCoy is also facing charges of aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent, pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of uttering threats, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Police say the accused and victim are known to one another.
The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.