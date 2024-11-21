Fredericton man facing several charges after five people taken hostage

A 36-year-old Fredericton man is facing several charges, including forcible confinement, after police say five people were taken hostage in the city.

The Fredericton Police Force responded to a report of a hostage situation on Canada Street early Tuesday morning.

Several teams were deployed to the scene and a perimeter was established around the location, according to a news release from the Fredericton Police Force.

“After several hours, the operation concluded without incident resulting in the arrest of two males and one female. All five hostages were safely released,” reads the release.

Bradley Douglas Webb was charged with the following:

assault with a weapon

uttering threats

forcible confinement

pointing a firearm

He was held in custody pending a court appearance on Dec. 4.

Police say another male, 33, was arrested on outstanding warrants not related to the incident. He was released on conditions.

A 37-year-old woman was released from custody without conditions.

