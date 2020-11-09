HALIFAX -- A 35-year-old New Brunswick man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for possessing and accessing child pornography.

William Logan Murphy, 35, of Fredericton appeared Friday in Fredericton Provincial Court, where he was sentenced to 30 months for possession of child pornography and 18 months for accessing child pornography. The sentences will be served concurrently.

The charges stem from an investigation that began in February 2019, as a result of information received from the RCMP's National Child Exploitation Crime Centre.

On July 24, 2019, a search warrant was executed at a residence in Fredericton. Police arrested Murphy at the scene and seized several electronic devices. He was charged on Dec. 19, 2019.

Murphy has also been added to the National Sex Offender Registry for life, and will be required to submit a DNA sample. Following his release from prison, he will have to abide by conditions set out by the court, including not being around children.