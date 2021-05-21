HALIFAX -- A New Brunswick non-profit is hoping to add some colour to the province, and asking for your help.

Falls Brook Centre is making a colouring book, and asking for submissions. The centre is an environmental group, and the book is to help with fundraising – as well as to highlight local artists.

"We are known as a picturesque area," says Meagan Betts, co-chair of the organization. "And, we’re hoping that artists will capture local landscapes, influential people from the community, or just anything that inspires them as New Brunswickers."

Betts says you don’t have to be Picasso to contribute.

"We don’t have any prerequisites — we are open to all kinds of talent, any type of submission," says Betts. "We’ve seen some from younger artists, but it can really be anybody."

Funds raised from the colouring book’s sales will go towards Falls Brook Centre’s initiatives, which includes teaching about agriculture in classrooms.

"That goes for K-5 students, and it links curriculum-based science lessons on things like soil, weather, and local food sourcing," says Betts. The centre also operates an eco-citizens club, which the funds will help to run.

So far, Betts says they’ve had some exceptional submissions.

"We've seen the provincial flower," she says. "We’ve seen maps, we’ve seen a lot of great ocean-scapes, which has been really nice."

She adds that beauty is in the eye of the beholder when it comes to those drawing for the book.

"I think something that has been great with this challenge has been seeing how people interpret it," she says. "And, what New Brunswick means to them."

Submissions for the colouring book can be emailed to fallsbrookcentreboard@gmail.com.