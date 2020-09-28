FREDERICTON -- The Fredericton police officer who shot and wounded the man now charged with killing four people in the city two years ago says he opened fire when Matthew Raymond pointed a rifle at him.

Const. Brett Arbeau was testifying Monday at Raymond's trial on four counts of first-degree murder.

Raymond is accused of killing Donnie Robichaud, Bobbie Lee Wright and police constables Robb Costello and Sara Burns in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Aug. 10, 2018.

The defence has acknowledged Raymond killed the victims but says he should be found not criminally responsible because of a mental disorder.

Arbeau said he was driving the third police car to arrive on the scene at 237 Brookside Drive that morning.

He said constables Costello and Burns drove into the driveway of the apartment complex and proceeded to the back of the property, while Sgt. Jason Forward stopped to speak with a resident. Arbeau said he used his car to block the road and he got out with his carbine and began to put on his body armour when he heard gunshots.

"I heard Forward report two officers were down," Arbeau said.

"I had no idea where the shots were coming from at this point," he said.

Arbeau said as other officers arrived, they determined the shots were coming from an apartment at the top level of the three-storey Building C, and several bullet holes could be seen in a large window.

Arbeau said he was advised the suspect could be seen in the picture window and was a white male wearing a white T-shirt.

He said he was instructed to shoot the suspect if he tried to start shooting again.

Arbeau said he could see Raymond in the apartment and he appeared to be yelling and making gestures, although he couldn't hear him.

Arbeau said at one point it appeared Raymond was raising a rifle, so he tried to shoot, but his carbine misfired.

He said he took cover and cleared the blockage before taking-up his position again.

"As I'm watching him through my scope he puts his firearm down. He looks past me. He scans very, very slowly past me, and he looks from north to south, and as he looks past me, he saw me. He quickly looks back at me and locked eyes. He raises his firearm, and as he raises his firearm I saw the barrel pointing directly at me, so I advised 'gun, gun,' " Arbeau told the court.

"I pulled the trigger and the gun fired. I saw that he had been struck somewhere in the abdomen. He spun very quickly and went down," he said.

Arbeau said he remained in his location until he was cleared by an RCMP Emergency Response Team.

"It seemed like a very long time," he said.

Acting Cpl. Jarrett Blackmore was next to take the witness stand Monday.

Blackmore said he responded to the scene in the police force's armoured vehicle, and they used the vehicle to attend to the shooting victims.

He said he checked Const. Costello, but Costello was dead.

Blackmore said he then noticed a couple huddled by a car and he helped get them into the armoured vehicle and take them to a safe area.

Later, he was among the officers who entered Raymond's apartment. He saw the suspect on the floor and noticed the gunshot wound in Raymond's abdomen.

He was shown pictures of the apartment and identified a shotgun on a couch in one photo and a SKS rifle on the floor in another picture, as well as a knife on the floor.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2020.