HALIFAX -- The Fredericton Police Force says a man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene early Tuesday morning.

Police and emergency crews responded to the collision in the 1100 block of Prospect Street in Fredericton before 1 a.m.

Police say the 45-year-old man was crossing Prospect Street when he was struck by the vehicle.

The man sustained serious injuries and was taken to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police say the vehicle fled the scene.

A description of the vehicle was not provided, but police have released a map of the area where it would have been travelling at the time of the collision.

Investigators are asking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has videos or photos from the area that could assist in the investigation. Videos and photos can be uploaded to the police force’s public portal.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fredericton Police Force or Crime Stoppers.