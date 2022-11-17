Fredericton police aim to equip all front-line officers with body cameras next year
The police force in New Brunswick's capital aims to equip all its front-line officers with body cameras next year in an effort to increase transparency and public trust.
Fredericton police Chief Martin Gaudet said in an interview Thursday that the cameras are important tools for ensuring accountability and collecting evidence but also for gathering intelligence.
"When you're gathering all this information, there's a lot of intelligence that's gathered as well," he said. "That's useful for followup investigations."
Gaudet last week asked the city's public safety committee to approve $60,000 in next year's capital budget to buy 48 additional body cameras, bringing the total in use to 60. He told the committee that the 12 cameras currently in use are "just not enough. We know what those body cameras can do for us."
Body cameras cannot be shared because each officer's device is attached to their regimental number, he noted. If a camera is shared, then the officers have to make sure the time, date and other details are recorded accurately so the evidence collected is not transferred to the wrong person, he added.
"It's just like our firearm," he said. "You join the team. Here is a specific equipment that you require to do the work."
The RCMP said earlier this year that between 10,000 and 15,000 body cameras will be deployed to contract and federal police officers who interact with communities across Canada.
Gaudet said simply getting more body cameras is not enough and the force is also looking for support to categorize the digital evidence.
"The comparison would be to go to a crime scene, grab the bloody knife and throw it in the closet and three months later say where is that knife, I need it for court purposes," he said. "It doesn't work that way and it shouldn't work that way. The digital evidence is the same thing. You just can't shove it in the cloud and go looking for it three months later."
Julius Haag, a criminology professor at the University of Toronto, said police have been "very quick" to acquire body cameras but research and knowledge about the technology is not keeping pace with the speed at which it is adopted and deployed. He said the available research about body cameras is mixed.
"It's difficult to say, even looking at some of the higher-quality studies coming from the United States, if body-worn cameras have had the desired impact that police services want," he said.
"There is mixed research on their effects when it comes to use of force and on officers' behaviour. And certainly on public perceptions of the police and police complaints as well."
The use of body cameras became more prevalent after high-profile incidents involving use of police force against Black and Indigenous people, leading to demands from the public for accountability and transparency, he said.
"The technology is readily available, it's possible for the police to implement this into their existing practices in a manner that doesn't really require them to fundamentally change anything about how the service operates," Haag said. "It doesn't involve any necessarily systemic changes to the policing institution or how the police are deployed."
Gaudet said the force's policy for body camera use will be made public "sooner rather than later."
"If there's ever a policy that should be made public, it's the body-worn camera policy," he said.
Haag said it is "absolutely vital" that such policies are crafted with public consultation, including input on when police turn the cameras on or off and how data is stored.
"In terms of how their data is being stored, tracked, used, and when the data is being destroyed -- these are all really important privacy concerns," he said. "Privacy concerns will undoubtedly impact public perceptions of body-worn cameras."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 17, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
A national dental-care benefit is now law, here's who is eligible
Canada will soon have its first form of national dental care coverage, now that legislation implementing a benefit program for children under the age of 12, has passed. Here's exactly what the 'Canada Dental Benefit' includes, and how it will work.
'I fear the worst': Canadian says missing father may be in Chinese custody for speaking out
The daughter of a missing Chinese human rights defender is pleading with the Vietnamese and Chinese governments to reveal her father's whereabouts and allow him to travel to Canada.
'Roofs can collapse:' The science behind lake-effect snow storms like the one hitting Ontario this weekend
Communities around southern Ontario are bracing for intense winter weather as a lake-effect squall pattern threatens to deliver large amounts of snow Friday and into the weekend. An Environment Canada meteorologist explains how lake-effect snow systems work.
How Canada's inflation compares with other G20 nations
World leaders of the G20 concluded a summit in Indonesia at a time when nearly all member nations are battling high inflation. While Canada's has flattened, a CTVNews.ca analysis looks at how we compare with other nations, some of which continue to experience skyrocketing inflation.
What the latest Canadian mortgage quote data shows
In October, Canadian properties of all types faced a steep drop-off in interest for mortgage quotes, according to data released by a mortgage quoting website.
'Inclusion benefits everyone': B.C. company sparking meaningful conversations about Down syndrome by selling soap
Simon Vanderloo and his older sister, Caroline Short, have turned their soap-making hobby into a business that's pushing boundaries and breaking down stereotypes.
National Capital Commission to close 24 Sussex Drive
The National Capital Commission is beginning the process of closing 24 Sussex Drive, with work scheduled to begin in the new year to remove asbestos and aging infrastructure.
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra holding summit to address holiday travel
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says he will be holding a summit next week with industry stakeholders to address the upcoming holiday travel season.
Mexico investigates death of U.S. tourist seen in fight video
Mexican prosecutors said Thursday they have opened an investigation into the death of a U.S. woman seen being beaten in a video that has gone viral.
Toronto
-
2-year-old Ontario boy with RSV almost taken to U.S. hospital
A two-year-old Ontario boy with RSV was almost transferred to a hospital south of the border in the midst of a provincial shortage of pediatric intensive care beds.
-
Ontario tells schools to make plans for remote learning next week if education workers strike: memo
Ontario’s Ministry of Education is asking school boards to pivot to remote learning next week if education workers strike on Monday, according to a memo obtained by CTV News Toronto.
-
'No lettuce in our sandwiches': Popular Toronto bakery copes with shortage of pricey leafy greens
“Attention: Due to a shortage of lettuce. There is no lettuce in our sandwiches today.”
Calgary
-
Alberta announces health-care reform: AHS board fired, administrator appointed
Premier Danielle Smith says Dr. John Cowell will once again serve as the official administrator of Alberta Health Services, replacing the existing part-time board of directors.
-
Calgary contractor who took $30K from customers faces charges
Calgary police say a local contractor faces charges after customers paid him $30,000 for work that was never completed.
-
Economy vs. Environment: Some question Alberta delegation's motivation at COP27
There are still questions about how emissions targets will impact Alberta as a provincial delegation returns from the world's largest climate change summit.
Montreal
-
Quebec restaurants asking province to let them charge people for no-shows
Frustrated by no-shows, restaurants in Quebeec are calling on the provincial government to give them the power to charge people for not honouring their dinner reservations.
-
Quebec man accused of murdering his two children deemed fit to stand trial
A Quebec father accused of killing his two children last month in the family home north of Montreal has been deemed fit to stand trial.
-
Quebec ombudsperson denounces political favouritism in education ministry
A flagrant case of political favouritism within the Ministry of Education was documented and denounced by the Québec ombudsperson on Thursday.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 6 influenza deaths; cases increase by 134 per cent in one-week
Six Albertans have died from influenza, marking the first recorded deaths from the flu this season, according to the latest data update from health officials.
-
Woman charged with assault for biting City Centre Mall security guard: EPS
A 23-year-old woman who was taken to hospital following a bloody arrest in City Centre Mall last week is now facing an assault charge.
-
Alberta announces health-care reform: AHS board fired, administrator appointed
Premier Danielle Smith says Dr. John Cowell will once again serve as the official administrator of Alberta Health Services, replacing the existing part-time board of directors.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay, Ont., missing persons case to be featured on CTV's W5
As the search for a man who went missing while visiting North Bay, Ont., in 2011 continues, CTV's W5 investigates the disappearance.
-
Auditor paints damning picture of Giroux’s time as Laurentian president
While many factors led to insolvency at Laurentian University, actions during the tenure of former president Dominic Giroux had a prominent role.
-
Hospital ERs in northeastern Ontario already reaching capacity
Hospitals in other regions are struggling to keep up with a spike in ER visits from people with several respiratory illnesses, including COVID-19 and a virus that typically affects children.
London
-
Council vote that dropped non-binary applicant exposes equity gaps in appointment process
A political push for greater gender balance on the library board seemingly backfired against one nominee.
-
Mental health much worse in rural Ontario since COVID pandemic, research shows
No one enjoyed being a part of the COVID-19 pandemic, but new research shows it hit people hard in Huron and Perth County.
-
Most London-area schools to close Monday should strike commence
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) announced Thursday its schools will close to in-class learning should education workers strike on Monday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba considers move to permanent daylight time, but there are conditions
The Manitoba government is planning to do away with seasonal time changes and move to permanent daylight time, but only if the United States leads the way and the idea gets public support.
-
A national dental-care benefit is now law, here's who is eligible
Canada will soon have its first form of national dental care coverage, now that legislation implementing a benefit program for children under the age of 12, has passed. Here's exactly what the 'Canada Dental Benefit' includes, and how it will work.
-
Manitoba bill would help ensure birth certificates reflect Indigenous names
The Manitoba government is moving to ensure birth certificates can better represent the names of Indigenous people and those of other cultures.
Ottawa
-
Cop delivers traffic ticket to driver's home hours after confrontation, Ottawa man says
An Ottawa man says hours after a confrontation with an off-duty police officer on the roads, officers showed up at his home with two tickets.
-
National Capital Commission to close 24 Sussex Drive
The National Capital Commission is beginning the process of closing 24 Sussex Drive, with work scheduled to begin in the new year to remove asbestos and aging infrastructure.
-
Christmas tree prices up $5-$10 in eastern Ontario this holiday season
The Canadian Christmas Tree Association says tree prices are up 10 per cent on average compared to last year.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. man faces manslaughter charge in son’s death
A 56-year-old man faces manslaughter charges after an incident in Hatchet Lake First Nation on Wednesday.
-
Petition calls for closure of Saskatoon nightclub where woman was killed
An online petition is calling for the closure of a Saskatoon nightclub where a woman was killed earlier this month.
-
'My father was killed by the Taliban': Afghan families find refuge in Prince Albert
Six families made their way to settle in Prince Albert after more than 300 refugees landed in Saskatoon on Nov. 2.
Vancouver
-
Teen's arrest at North Vancouver McDonald's caught on video; RCMP say there's more to the story
North Vancouver RCMP say social media videos showing two of their officers grappling with and handcuffing a teenager inside a McDonald's Tuesday night don't tell the whole story.
-
Number with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals rises as other illnesses draw focus
The number of test-positive COVID-19 patients in B.C. hospitals rose back over 300 this week for the first time in about a month.
-
Bus driver charged with impairment while 35 passengers were onboard Whistler to Vancouver route
A B.C. bus driver has been charged with impairment after reportedly driving a commercial bus erratically from Whistler to Vancouver over the summer.
Regina
-
'Really strange': Sask. resident receives affordability cheque addressed to dead family member
A Saskatoon woman is one of the growing number of Saskatchewan residents receiving affordability cheques addressed to dead family members.
-
'I'm ready to play': Bombers' Collaros looks to make history in old stomping grounds amid injury
Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros will look to make history at the 109th Grey Cup as the Bombers try to capture their third straight championship after suffering an ankle injury last week.
-
Sask. government sticking with 15 cent per litre fuel tax as affordability debate continues
The Government of Saskatchewan is standing by its decision not to remove or reduce the provincial fuel tax, as the debate around affordability continued in the legislature on Thursday.
Vancouver Island
-
Caught on cam: Pickup truck smashes into Nanaimo liquor store to steal ATM
Nanaimo RCMP are looking for two men who used a pickup truck to drive through the front doors of a liquor store and steal an ATM inside.
-
Greater Victoria police report 'very concerning' rise in impaired driving, crackdown coming
Police in B.C.'s capital region say they have seen a dramatic increase in impaired driving in recent months. Ahead of the holiday season, officers are planning to ramp up their counterattack.
-
'You're on your own': B.C. woman without family doctor trapped in medical limbo after cancer diagnosis
A Nanaimo, B.C., woman who was recently diagnosed with colon cancer, says her health insurance won't process her claim without documentation from a family doctor. But, like many people in the province, she doesn’t have a doctor.